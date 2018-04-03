Pak EC tells Hafiz Saeed’s MML to bring clearance from interior ministry for registration

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday asked the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party.

The election commission had earlier rejected the MML’s application for registration as a political party after the interior ministry objected to its ties to banned militant outfits.

The Islamabad High Court, however, last month set aside the election commission’s decision and ordered it to hear MML’s case for registration ahead of the general elections.

A three-member bench of the commission headed by Abdul Ghaffar Soomro was today hearing the MML’s appeal for its registration as a party, Dawn reported.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The banned JuD head was released from the house arrest in November last year after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case. He was under house arrest since January last year.