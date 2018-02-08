Pak designs in J&K defeated by Army: Def Min

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The increase in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir has been precipitated by the nefarious designs of Pakistan in perpetrating violence and creating instability in the region, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said these designs of the “enemy” are being defeated through “proactive” and determined actions by the Army both along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland.

Asked about details of surgical operations carried out during last three years, she said the Army conducts operations to pre-empt infiltration by terrorists as and when required based on credible inputs about terrorists having positioned themselves at launch pads along the LoC and conduct strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and in other metros.

Sitharaman said that a total of 860 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported in 2017 against 228 in 2016 and 152 in 2015. This year, till January, 192 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported.

A young army captain and three jawans were killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 4, in yet another incident of cross border shelling by Pakistan.

The defence minister said regular review of security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is carried out and necessary changes in strategy is made continuously to defeat designs of the enemy.

“Appropriate retaliation to these ceasefire violations has been carried out wherever necessary,” she said, adding that during ceasefire violations, the inhabitants of border villages which are vulnerable to shelling are shifted to safer locations.

She said the defences along the border are adequately fortified to withstand fire and continuous improvements, including the usage of modern technology are being made to make them more robust and resilient.

According to figures given by her, a total of 213 terrorists were killed in 2017 while the figure in 2016 was 150 and in 2015, it was 108. Till January 29 this year, eight terrorists were killed.

She said 19 security personnel, including 15 Army men, were killed in 2017 as against 13 in 2016. Till January this year, eight security personnel lost their lives.

Replying to a separate question on creation of the post of the Chief of Staff (CDS), the defence minister said that a decision will be taken after consultation with all the political parties.

To another query, she said the medium range supersonic surface to air missile system to counter aerial threats is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), Israel.

Replying to another question, she said defects were detected in some of the ‘under vehicle scanner systems (UVSS)’ which were procured since 2012.

The UVSS were procured for Indian Air Force and they have been installed in various IAF bases.