Pak ceasefire violation along LoC, IB in Rajouri, Samba

Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along LoC and International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars from 1240 hours along the Line of Control in Naushera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

“The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on,” he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Rangers started firing on forward BSF troops in Ramgarh Sector in Samba district along the IB, a senior BSF officer said adding that BSF also retaliated.

During exchanger of fire, Pak Rangers also fired a few small mortar shells. Intermittent fire continued till 1045 hours, he said adding there was no loss or damage so far. “Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 0920 hours this morning along the Line of Control (LC) in Bhimbher Gali sector in Rajouri,” a senior army officer said.

“It may be recalled that Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours last evening along the LoC in Krishana Ghati sector,” a senior army officer said.

Reports said Pak troops also targeted civilian population and hamlets along LoC in Krishnaghati and Balanar areas of Poonch district triggering panic among the area dwellers.

The Pakistan Army is targeting residential areas and hamlets with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar bombs triggering fear psychosis as shells are landing deep inside border civil hamlets.

Earlier this month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed and some others injured in the Indian Army’s retaliatory action in LoC belt of the Nowshera and Krishnaghati sectors.

Uri terror attack: NIA sends Letter Rogatory to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a formal request to Pakistan to cooperate with the probe into Uri terror attack, as per a media report. The NIA has sought Pakistan’s response on seizures made after the attack.

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist are believed to have carried out the deadly attack on September 18 last year.

The media group quoted sources as saying that the request contains details of medicines, clothes, shoes, and DNA of one of the terrorists (identified as Abu Anas). The identity of three other terrorists has not been established as yet. India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Pakistan. However, a top officer told the media house that LR is mere symbolism as Pakistan never cooperates. Heavily-armed terrorists had stormed an Army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 18 jawans. Located barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and some 70 km from Srinagar, administrative base of 10 Dogra was subjected to the brazen attack at around 5.30 am.