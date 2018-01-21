Pak calls for cooperation for combating terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan today strongly condemned a deadly terror attack at a luxury hotel in Kabul and called for cooperation among countries for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.
Gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul killing at least six people, sparking a twelve hour fight with security forces.
“Pakistan strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul last evening, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
“In our view, cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants who carry out terror attacks in Afghanistan. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
The Handmaid’s Tale not a dark show, its about survival:Miller
MSG in momos unsafe: Govt
SC rejects plea to cancel CBFC certificate to ‘Padmaavat’
SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be screened across India, stays ban
Kamal Haasan to announce political party’s name on February 21
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper