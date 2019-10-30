Pak-based terror outfits planning to target forces: Intel inputs

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror groups may target security forces and government installations in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, according to intelligence inputs.

Quoting the inputs, officials said the information has also indicated about plans of terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen to target security personnel in the general areas of Zonakar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Dharamshal in Srinagar district.

According to the intelligence inputs, terrorists are likely to target installations of the security forces and government offices in Srinagar with an aim to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, the officials said.

Likelihood of grenade attacks on security forces in a district headquarters town to create fear psychosis and threaten civilian authorities outside the mini secretariat in another district have also been reported.

Terrorist outfits have been using posters in various parts of the Kashmir Valley to disseminate threat messages to scare shopkeepers against defying call for a shutdown.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has warned fruit traders, truck drivers, government and bank officials of dire consequences if the call for shutdown was not adhered to, another official said.

According to the inputs, one of the airfields — Awantipora, Srinagar or Rangreth in the Kashmir Valley — could be targets of possible attacks by some foreign terrorists.

Security agencies are on high alert since August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories, which will come into being on October 31.