Pak Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Thursday, officials said.
The Pakistani Army resorted small arms firing in Kerni forward areas in the district at 5.50 am, they said.
The Army also retaliated effectively, they said, adding that there was no loss of life or injury to any one. (PTI)
