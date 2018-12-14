Pak Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share



JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The Pakistani Army resorted to small arms firing in Kerni forward areas in the district at 5.50 AM, they said. The Army also retaliated effectively, they said, adding that there was no loss of life or injury to anyone. 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing incidents from Pakistan both at International border and LoC. Around 1,435 cases of cross-border firing were reported from January to July 2018 alone.