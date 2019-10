Pak Army targets forward posts, villages along LoC in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Pakistani Army on Wednesday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, the spokesman said.

“At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.

A civilian was killed and five others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression that started on Tuesday night, they said.

Officials said the injured have been admitted to a hospital.