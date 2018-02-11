Pak Army shells LoC areas in Rajouri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Pakistani troops today launched heavy mortar shells at civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the Pakistan Army was launching heavy mortar shells in Naika, Panjgrain, Khorinar, Rajdhani forward areas besides the villages in Rajouri since this morning.

The shells fell deep inside the Indian territory, triggering panic and fear among the residents.

Last night, Parveen Akhter was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control. They had fired in Khadi Karmara and Chakan Da Bagh forward areas in Poonch district.

On February 8, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch.

Ten security personnel and nine civilians were killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region this year. (PTI)