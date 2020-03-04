Pak Army shells areas along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. “At about 0330 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors”, a defence spokesperson said. The Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped at around 5 am, the spokesperson added.
