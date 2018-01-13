Pak Army must feel pain for support to terror: Army Chief

Agency

New Delhi: The armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been strongly retaliating to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations and the aim has been to inflict pain on Pakistan Army to make it realise the cost of its support to terror groups, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

He said terrorists in Pakistan are “disposable commodity” and Indian Army has been focusing on punishing Pakistan Army posts which often provide cover fire to push terrorists into India.

“Our approach has been to ensure that Pakistan Army feels the pain,” he told a press conference, adding the Pakistani side has been feeling the pressure of India’s aggressive retaliation.

He said Indian Army has been targeting Pakistan posts which support terrorists to infiltrate into India, adding Pakistan has been calling for de-escalating the situation.

“Unless Pakistan Army feels the pain, it would continue to send terrorists who are disposable commodities for them. We will continue to destroy the Pak posts pushing the terrorists into India. Pakistan has suffered three-four times higher casualties due to the retaliatory fire,” he said.

Gen Rawat said South Kashmir was focus of the Army’s counter-terror operations after killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in 2016. But now, the focus will be shifted to areas in North Kashmir, he said.

He also said that the Army can call Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.

“We will call the bluff. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us and the country gives us a task, we are not going to say that we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” he said.

The Army Chief also said it would be premature to assess the impact of US President Donald Trump’s decision to put pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups operating from its soil.

He said India will have to continue its policy of dealing sternly with cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, notwithstanding the pressure on Pakistan by the US.

“It would be premature to talk about what is going to be ultimate impact of this pressure on Pakistan. I think we should wait and watch,” he said.

“I do not think everything is going to be hunky-dory and Pakistan is going to be isolated and it is going to be declared a terrorist state. There are compulsions on the US also to maintain a kind of a relationship with Pakistan and Pakistan understands it,” Gen Rawat said.

At the same time, he observed that Pakistan has felt the pressure for its “religious intolerance”.

“It is a step by step process. It is too premature to say that everything is going to be in our favour and the US will do our job,” the Army chief said.