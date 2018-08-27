Pak Army chopper violates air space in Mendhar

Share Share 0 Share 0

MENDHAR: A Pakistani Air Army chopper on Sunday violated air space when it allegedly entered into Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

According to the sources, the Pakistani Army’s chopper crossed the Line of Control and entered into Mendhar and then returned back to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Poonch. Sources said that “The chopper entered around 5:30 PM from Mendhar and remained inside for nearly two or three minutes. It was also spotted by the locals.”

The Defence PRO Jammu has denied any such violation and clarified that the chopper of Pak Army remained in their own jurisdiction and has not crossed LoC.