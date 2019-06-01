Pak army action

Share Share 0 Share

In its latest act of unaccountable and unrestrained authoritarianism, Pakistan army for the first time has handed death sentence to one of its high-ranking retired officers and a civil doctor along with 14 years rigorous imprisonment to a retired general on charges of espionage. The army refused to divulge the details of the offences and the process of trial of the officers. As per news reports from Pakistan, in the last two years, the army has punished around 400 officers of various ranks for undisclosed offences. Though it was known from the beginning that the military backed Imran Khan would be a weak prime minister, it is becoming increasingly clear that army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the most powerful leader in the country. Pakistan’s powerful military has ruled the country for roughly half of its 71-year-old history. In a high-profile espionage case in 2017, the army sentenced Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for spying and orchestrating gun and bomb attacks targeting civilians and security forces. Pakistan is ranked among the world’s top executing countries in the world, according to rights group Amnesty International. At least 14 prisoners were executed and more than 250 sentenced to death in the country last year, the UK-based group said in its annual report released in April. The army also continues to be the most opaque institution in Pakistan. Until now, Pakistan had earned the dubious distinction of arresting, torturing, trying without due process and wrongfully convicting Indians on the charges of spying, with notable examples of Kulbhushan Jhadav and Sarabjit Singh. While Singh was killed by fellow prisoners in Lahore, Jhadav’s death sentence has been stayed by the International Court of Justice. In the face of such tough action against army officers for espionage charges there remains a soft approach to the self-grown terrorists. Recently the US blocked more than $46 million in funds of designated terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based outfits, until last year as part of its crackdown on foreign terrorist organisations and individuals, according to an annual report by the treasury department.