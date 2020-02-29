Painting workshop held for injured CRPF personnel

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Bhupinder Singh, DIGP (Adm), J&K Zone, CRPF on Friday inaugurated a painting workshop for CRPF personnel injured while performing duties, at J&K Zone HQRs CRPF, Bantalab. Renowned artist K K Gandhi and Cartoonist Manoj Chopra conducted the workshop. Gandhi also held a lively interaction session with Jawans. During interaction, Gandhi said that moving brush on canvas and giving the formation to it, brings happiness and contentment. He demonstrated fine art of conventional painting techniques and urged participants to capture aesthetic journey, using their creativity and imagination. Pawan Kumar Sharma, DIGP, Nitu DIGP and other senior officers and personnel were also present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper