Painting workshop held for injured CRPF personnel

JAMMU: Bhupinder Singh, DIGP (Adm), J&K Zone, CRPF on Friday inaugurated a painting workshop for CRPF personnel injured while performing duties, at J&K Zone HQRs CRPF, Bantalab.

Renowned artist K K Gandhi and Cartoonist Manoj Chopra conducted the workshop. Gandhi also held a lively interaction session with Jawans. During interaction, Gandhi said that moving brush on canvas and giving the formation to it, brings happiness and contentment. He demonstrated fine art of conventional painting techniques and urged participants to capture aesthetic journey, using their creativity and imagination.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, DIGP, Nitu DIGP and other senior officers and personnel were also present on the occasion.