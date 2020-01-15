Pahari speaking people seek scheduled tribe status

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Speaking and Welfare Forum met Lieutenant Government Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhawan Jammu.

The delegation led by senior BJP leader and Former MoS and Vice Chairman State Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking J&K Kuldeep Raj Gupta apprised the various issues regarding grant of Scheduled Tribe Status to Pahari People of J&K.

He also discussed wide ranging issues regarding development of the District Rajour particular construction of Motorable Bridge at Chingus,Rajouri and other projected demands which is lying pending in the concerned Departments of UT of J&K

Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation led by Kuldeep Raj Gupta that their genuine issues and demands shall be taken for the examination on priority.