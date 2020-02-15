Pahari Development Forum meets Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A delegation of Pahari Development Forum Sub-Division Paddar, Kishtwar led by its Chairman Kartar Singh Rathore met Advisor K.K Sharma and discussed various issues. The delegation demanded restart of work on roads of Machail and Chetto, construction of Gandhari, Ungaie, Kabban and Pallali roads under PMGSY, Yatri sheds, repair of 33kv power transmission line from Kishtwar to Paddar and opening of a Sub Division PDD at Paddar. Advisor Sharma assured the delegation that all the aforesaid demands will be redressed at the earliest. The delegation comprised of Bal Raj Parihar, Mohinder Rana, Sahid Khandi and Nazir Ahmed.
