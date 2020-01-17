Pahari community deputation calls on Advisor Khan; projects demands

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A deputation of Pahari community on Thursday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan here at Civil Secretariat. The 13-member deputation led by former Legislator Shabir Ahmed Khan apprised the Advisor of various issues regarding welfare of Pahari Speaking people of J&K. The visiting delegation sought Advisor’s intervention for grant of reservation under Scheduled Tribe Status to Pahari speaking population of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the visiting deputation and assured them that all their genuine issues and demands shall be taken up with the concerned quarters for redressal.
