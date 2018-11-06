PAGIR opens prayer hall for all faiths

Share Share 0 Share 0

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh, Avny Lavasa inaugurated a prayer hall, a place of prayer for all faiths, at the People’s Action Group for Inclusive and Rights (PAGIR) campus on Tuesday.

PAGIR is an active organization of physically challenged people in Leh that was founded to advocate for inclusion and rights of the differently-abled individuals.

SSP Leh Sargun Shukla, President Anjuman Immamia Ashraf Ali Barcha, President Press Club Leh Morup Stanzin, BDO Leh, officers from other departments and many members and well-wishers of PAGIR were also present on the occasion.

Avny Lavasa also inspected the exhibition of PAGIR products which have been made by converting wastes into crafts by PAGIR members and assured full support from the administration in terms of financial and other assistances that the society may require from time to time. She appreciated PAGIR for its noble service to Ladakhi society, particularly to the differently-abled people in the region.

President PAGIR Mohd Iqbal expressed his gratitude to DC Leh for her visit to PAGIR campus and placed few demands before her for considerations. He demanded that since there is no drinking water facility at the newly established Mohalla of Saboo Thang, where PAGIR is located, drilling of a submersible water pump at PAGIR complex be sanctioned.

“The recycling unit of the society is 50 metres away from the PAGIR office which needs to be connected with a path/ road with office. It is requested that the PWD may kindly be directed to construct a road of 50 Metres so the disabled workers can get access to the recycle unit,” Iqbal requested. He said that since PAGIR is producing different products with waste materials, a Skill Development Centre at PAGIR be established so that the specially-abled people can enhance their skill to earn their livelihood.

After giving a patient hearing, Avny Lavasa assured to look into their demands positively as PAGIR deserved to be supported to its great service.

Earlier, Adviser PAGIR Rigzin Namgyal briefed DC Leh about PAGIR’s activities.