Paes-Raja team reaches quarters in Knoxville, Sharan out

New Delhi: Top seeded Indian team of Leander Paes and Purav Raja moved to the quarter-finals of the Knoxville Challenger but in-form Divij Sharan was ousted from the Bratislava event with his partner.

Paes and Raja, who are yet to win a title together since joining forces, advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over American team of Kevin King and Bradley Klahn in just 55 minutes.

They next face British team of Liam Broady and Marcus Willis, who advanced when their opponents — Darian King and Michael Mmoh — retired midway into the contest due to a knee issue with Mmoh.

Sharan and his Russian partner Mikhail Elgin bowed out of the USD 75000 event following a 4-7 7-6(4) 4-10 defeat against Sander Arends and Antonio Sancic in the last-eight pair stage.

Sharan will now compete in two home events — KPIT Challenger in Pune and the Bangaore Open. (PTI)