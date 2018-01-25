‘Padmaavat’ will get an earth-shattering response: Deepika

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, whose much awaited film “Padmaavat” finally released today, is confident that the movie will create box office records.

The actor, who plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, said she is overwhelmed by the response the film has received till now.

The movie was shown to journalists in Delhi and Mumbai on January 23.

“I am extremely overwhelmed and emotional right now. I think this film has been through so much. To see that the film is finally releasing and to see the kind of reactions that the film is getting, reactions to my performance, it is extremely overwhelming,” she told reporters here last night.

The actor was speaking at the red carpet of Hindustan Time’s ‘India’s Most Stylish’ award here.

“Padmaavat”, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has been mired in controversy since last year when Bhansali started filming the project in Rajashtan and was roughed up by the members of Rajput Karni Sena.

The Rajput group had claimed that the film distorts history and defames their queen Padmavati as well as Rajput pride.

The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1. However, the makers, Viacom 18 and Bhansali Productions, had to postpone the date as they did not receive a censor certificate.

The censor board had suggested five modifications, including a title change from “Padmavati” to “Padmaavat”.

Calling the release a “big day”, the actor thanked everyone who stood by the film in “everything that they have done and have been through” and said now it is time to celebrate.

Asked about the atmosphere being tense in the country over the film’s release, Padukone said, “There is a time for everything. The film has spoken for itself. The reactions to the film have been absolutely phenomenal. That is the best response we can give to anyone through the work that we do,” she said.

“I’m not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth- shattering,” she added.

The film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic “Padmavat”. (PTI)