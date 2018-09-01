Overloaded vehicles ply with impunity

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Rash driving, overloading, non seriousness and a totally casual approach towards the traffic norms are the reasons for accidents. Almost daily, there is news of an accident in the papers and we, just regret and feel bad for some time and then again resort to our routine activities. The rat race among the matador drivers to pick up maximum passengers has many times led to serious tragedies, but neither the operators nor the enforcement agencies have ever learnt a lesson.

It is really sad that the environment in the minibuses, matadors is unscrupulous and many a time cases of eve teasing have been reported. Women passengers have to face the problem because of over loading in these mini buses. If questioned they say there is no space what can we do? The problem of overloading is at its peak in matadors of our route i.e Rajpura-Rehari route. There is traffic Naka at Rehari Chungi and one can find men in blue gossiping and making money. I have never seen these cops fining matador operators for overloading. They just overlook the whole scene.

Overloading has become a common problem in Rajpura-Rehari but it is sad that the authorities seem to be reluctant in initiating action against these violators. Mini bus drivers always try to make good profit by resorting to overloading. They ignore that overloading can lead to accident but just to make some extra money they restore to such practice.

It is high time that the Traffic Department needs to deal strictly with defaulters and should take action drivers who violate law with impunity.

Sonam Gupta,

Rehari.