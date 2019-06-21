Overland Escape launches ‘Overland Goodwill’ to attend social issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to contribute to the society, Overland Escape, a travel company, launched a movement called ‘Overland Goodwill’ aimed at attending to several social issues facing Ladakhi society today. ‘Overland Goodwill’ is going to be separate department under the umbrella of Overland Escape.

Interacting with media persons, Founder-Director Overland Escape, Tundup Dorjey said that the company has initiated several initiatives in the past two decades to raise issues facing Ladakhi society. He informed that over a decade ago a weekly newspaper called ‘Magpie’ was such an initiative by him together with senior journalist Tashi Morup to raise social issues. Tundup Dorjey also said that a sponsored radio programme on All India Radio on the menace of alcohol was also run by the company in the past and the programme had a great impact but later this had to be suspended after the company launched ‘Reach Ladakh Bulletin’ – a fortnightly newspaper.

He said the idea of having a separate department called ‘Overland Goodwill’ is to have a dedicated team to work on and design campaigns on social issues. Project ‘Overland Goodwill’ will initially focus on the menace of alcohol consumption as many youngsters are losing their lives in road accidents besides alcoholism creating a whole lot of other problems in the society, he added.

Overland Goodwill is also intending to attend other social issues such as mental health, increase of suicide cases and environmental issues at later stages.

Project Coordinators, Overland Goodwill, Rigzin Wangmo and Dawa Dolma, gave a brief PowerPoint presentation on the intended programme, its objectives, approaches and methodologies. For the success of Overland Goodwill programme, Overland Escape is planning to work and collaborate with potential stakeholders such as Ladakh Media and Arts Organization (MEDIA) and other media organizations and media persons.

Project Director LAMO Tashi Morup, President Club Leh Morup Stanzin, renowned filmmaker Stanzin Dorjay Dya and other media persons from different media organizations were present on the occasion.