Overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen held in J-K

Srinagar: An overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was today arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by security forces during an operation in Kulgam, 75 kms from here, a police official said.

One pistol and four rounds were recovered from Lone’s possession, he said.

Lone, who was working as overground worker for Hizbul Mujahideen, was believed to be a close associate of outfit’s comander Riyaz Naikoo, the official said. (PTI)