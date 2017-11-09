Overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen held in J-K

Srinagar: An overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was today arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
Showkat Ahmad Lone was arrested by security forces during an operation in Kulgam, 75 kms from here, a police official said.
One pistol and four rounds were recovered from Lone’s possession, he said.
Lone, who was working as overground worker for Hizbul Mujahideen, was believed to be a close associate of outfit’s comander Riyaz Naikoo, the official said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Spacey dropped from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World
I have a life beyond camera: Vidya Balan
Kriti Sanon excited to work with Diljit Dosanjh
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
Louis Philippe opens flagship store in Gandhi Nagar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper