Over two lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at Vaishno Devi during Navratras

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 2 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills, officials of the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said.

During Navratra, the Vaishno Devi shrine was decorated with thousands of flowers and fruits and the festival was held amid tight security, they said. Multi-tier security was put in place at the Katra base camp, along the track to the cave shrine, for incident-free Yatra, they said.

Meanwhile, Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratras for peace and prosperity concluded on Sunday with Purna Ahuti on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it were specially decorated with flowers brought from various parts of the country and abroad.

The Shrine Board had also made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims who visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratras.

These arrangements included ensuring sufficient water and uninterrupted power supply along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation, availability of special ‘fasting’ related food at the Bhojanalayas of the Shrine Board, etc.

Dr. M.K Kumar, Additional CEO; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO; Jagdish Singh, SDM Bhawan; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides a large number of pilgrims participated in Purna Ahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst Vedic Mantras on the occasion.