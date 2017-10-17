Over 9,000 candidates participate in physical tests for Forest Guards

State Times News

SRINAGAR: The J&K Services Selection Board on Monday concluded the Walk tests for Kashmir Division for various posts of Forest department.

The Walk tests were conducted at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Budgam, in which 9252 candidates participated over a period of 11 days, from 5th October to 16th October.

The successful candidates will now sit in written exam which is likely to be held in December, 2017.

The Walk Test for candidates belonging to Jammu Division is scheduled to be held from 25th October, 2017 till the first week of November, 2017, at Jammu.

The admit cards of Jammu based candidates have already been put online by the Board for the convenience of the concerned candidates.