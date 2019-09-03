Over 90 pc of Kashmir free of daytime restrictions

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: 92 police stations are without any day-time restrictions in Kashmir with 93 per cent Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without prohibitory orders.

This was stated by Principal Secretary, Planning, Monitoring and Development, Rohit Kansal, who is also Government’s spokesperson, during an evening press briefing here.

Kansal said that relaxation in day-time restrictions is up from 81 police stations to 92 from last week with 91 per cent of Kashmir valley free from any day time restrictions, adding that Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions.

Detailing about the restoration of landlines in Kashmir, the spokesperson said that 29 more exchanges were made functional increasing it to 76 exchanges out of 95 exchanges. He said over 26,000 landlines have been made functional in the Valley.

He further stated that all the landlines and mobile phones are fully functional in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Government offices are fully functioning witnessing usual attendance of the staff. Primary, Middle and High Schools are functioning with good attendance of staff, the press briefing was told.

It was also informed that private transport was plying unhindered while public transport is returning to the roads, besides inter-district private transportation is now available.

Kansal also said that the transportation of fruit produce was increasing with 300 trucks plying on daily basis, adding that over 1.5 Lakh MTs of fruit produce has been sent to various sale points outside of Valley.

He said all essential services and other departments are functioning normally in Valley with medical care, hospitals running and medicines available across all the Valley hospitals.

The spokesperson informed that nearly 2.5 lakh people visited different district hospitals in Out Patient Departments (OPD), recording 20,000 Indoor Patient Departments, witnessing 200 major surgeries, 2,000 deliveries-both caesarian and normal. At SKIMS, he said, 33,000 visited its OPD while 20,000 follow-up cases were looked into besides 1,000 surgeries were performed while at SMHS, 5,000 admissions were witnessed, besides 900 routine surgeries carried out.

He reiterated that it has been the Government’s endeavour to assist people as the relaxation on their movement is progressing with each passing day, adding that all the medical, ambulances and hospital assistances are being provided by the government, besides providing assistance to students.

Director Information and Public Relations, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, DIG (CKR), VK Birdi, Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat were also present during the press briefing.