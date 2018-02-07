Over 82,000 arms licences issued in 3 years

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The PDP-BJP dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir has issued over 82,000 arms licences across the state in the past three years.

Compared to 2015 and 2016 lowest number of arms licences were issued in 2017.

According to official sources, 37824 arms licences were issued in 2015, 30438 in 2016 and 13834 in 2017.

Kupwara figures on top of the list of districts where over 20,000 licences were issued in the past three years. Interestingly, only 11 arms licences were issued in Kupwara in 2017 while this number hovered over 10,000 in 2015 and over 9000 in 2016.



POLICE CREATES MESS WITH LICENCES JAMMU: In a turbulent State like Jammu and Kashmir, where the gun-culture, unleashed by rogue Pakistan, has almost attained alarming proportions, a sagacious and cautious policy with regard to licences could have perhaps been thought over. But it does not seem so. The police, which has a primary role in issuance of the gun-licences, has lost its plot, may be for obvious reasons. Over 82,000 licences going out in sensitive districts could prove counter-productive. As the terrorists, active in most parts of the State, have criminalised the society, the presence of ‘licenced’ gun has potential of vitiating the atmosphere. The police should have thought over it before recommending to the designated authority for issuance of licences. The police cannot shrug its responsibility in case the ‘licenced guns’ become source of nuisance any point of time.

Kishtwar in Jammu division figured on top of the list with 10,262 licences issued during the period between 2015-17 . With 7703 arms licences, Udhampur figured among top three districts of the State with highest number of arms licences.

Shopian, Bandipora, Budham and Srinagar figured on the lowest pedestal across Kashmir Valley while in Jammu the least number of licences were issued in Doda and Reasi districts.

While only 1 arms licence was issued in Shopian in year 2017, 2 arms licences were issued in Jammu , 4 in Budgam, and 9 in Anantnag during the same period”.

The highest number of 4377 arms licences were issued in Udhampur, 2838 in Kishtwar, 2153 in Rajouri, 1203 in Leh in 2017. Only 60 arms licences were issued across Srinagar in last three years while 609 licences were issued across Jammu during the same period. Less than 1000 licences were issued across border belt of Samba and Kathua in last three years. In contrast over 5000 linences were issued in Rajouri and 6675 in Poonch in the last three years.