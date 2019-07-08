Over 800 ‘unrecognized’ PG degree teachers being promoted as Lecturers

J&K Education Deptt violates SC guidelines

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Notwithstanding the condition of already crawling education system in Jammu and Kashmir, the promotion committee of education department has devised a new formula to give promotion to distance mode/off campus post graduation science degrees holder teachers as lecturers, violating the Supreme Court’s ruling.

These fake degree holders were advised to get certificates from their respective outstation universities, which rechristen the Study Centres as Regional Centers. Others were told to wait and this time their names have been included in the final promotion lists on the basis of ‘unrecognised degrees’ which has antagonized meritorious teachers who hold PG degrees from recognized universities.

As per SC ruling and central government orders, all PG degrees in science subjects through distance mode are not recognized. Moreover, the candidates, who have not completed their degrees in three years course, are not eligible for the PG courses if they have not completed the one year bridge course.

The committee of education department constituted to fix the seniority of over 800 PG teachers ignored many parameters for obvious reasons.

The J&K PSC has not regularized any of the lecturers for the past over ten years as the department has been recommending regularising promotion of all the teachers on vacancy basis while the PSC wants only meritorious and competent teachers to be regularized. PSC’s criteria include a PG degree from UGC recognized university and no distance mode in case of science subjects and no study centres.

Consecutively for the third time, the government had promoted and regularized all the teachers as lecturers. This time, the government delayed the process after STATE TIMES exposed the matter in its exclusive report published under caption “Lecturers being regularised under ‘one time exemption’ plea fourth time.”

Earlier, on the plea of one time exemption, the government had regularised all promotee lecturers in 1996, 1998 and 2011, violating the PSC norms. These promotees were otherwise supposed to be regularised by PSC turn by turn and that too of such recommendees who fulfill the criteria.

Allegedly the promotions in the Education Department generally remain ‘on sale’ always and are legalised after years citing the plea of one time exemption. After STATE TIMES report last year, the government withheld the promotions.

Now to promote the teachers/masters as lecturers, the verification committee of department of education has over-looked important criteria to give benefits to distance mode PG degree holders.

The J&K Post Graduate Teachers Association brought into the notice of promotion committee many times the genuineness of PG degree in science subjects as well as the institutions from where such qualification has been acquired under observations made by Supreme Court in a noted case of Prof Yashpal vs State.

Moreover, as the State Government has already taken a decision to de-recognize the PG qualification in Science if acquired through distance mode, the promotion committee even needs to ensure that PG teachers claiming promotion have acquired the PG degrees after availing the leave during the study period and with prior permission of the administrative department.

The promotion committee also needs to ensure that the PG teachers have completed bridge course in case their graduation degree was of two years and the guidelines, laid down in the department specific mechanism vide order number 940 Edu of 2017 dated November 17, 2017, while promoting PG teachers.

Former Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh said that the distance mode candidates have managed the bonafide certificates in terms of government order no: 940 from concerned universities claiming their PG from campus by bribing the outstation universities whereas fact is that their M.Sc Part 1 and Part 2 are from Study Centers. Marks sheets are to be seen before embarking upon the process of promotions, said the former minister.