Over 5000 vehicles stranded as highway remains shut

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Fresh landslides kept the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, leaving over 5000 vehicles stranded.

“There were four fresh landslides in Digdol and Panthiyal belts on highway in Ramban district. The traffic on the highway remained closed for the third day today”, a police officer said.

On Monday, heavy rains triggered shooting of stones in Moumpassi, Digdole and Panthiyal areas, forcing suspension of the traffic, the official said.

Snowfall in Kashmir side of the highway, including Jawahar Tunnel, since Sunday has resulted in blockade of the highway.

“No fresh traffic was allowed from Nagrota in Jammu for Kashmir”, he said.

As a result of blockade of the highway, over 5000 vehicles remained stranded at various places en route from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Banihal belt of Ramban district and also on the Kashmir side.

Meanwhile, snowfall continued in the Kashmir Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, leading to cancellation of all flights here, officials said.

While the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall, a MET official said.

The MET Office has forecast isolated to scattered snowfall across the valley over the next few days.

The snowfall on Wednesday affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as all flights to and fro were cancelled.

An official at the airport said, no flight was able to land at the Srinagar airport due to accumulation of snow on the runway.

“All flights for the day were cancelled,” he said.

Flight operations have remained affected since Sunday when all flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled. The flight operations did not resume on Monday as well. However, some flights operated on Tuesday.