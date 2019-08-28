Over 50 injured in twin bus accidents

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR/SURANKOTE: Over 50 persons were injured on Tuesday when two overloaded buses rolled down into gorges in separate mishaps at Udhampur and Surankote areas.

In Udhampur District, the accident took place shortly after the passenger bus left Chunanta village for Udhampur City at around 7.30 AM, a police official said. He said the driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve in Ramnagar area as a result of which the vehicle overturned before rolling down into a 70 feet deep gorge.

A rescue operation was launched and 41 injured persons were shifted to hospital.

“The vehicle was overloaded and some of the passengers were sitting on its rooftop when the accident occurred,” one of the injured passengers, undergoing treatment at district hospital Udhampur, said. Meanwhile, another bus rolled down in Sani area near Surankote resulting into injuries to 11 passengers. They were shifted to SDH Surankote. The injured have been identified as Fareda Anjum, wife of Nissar Ahmed, resident of Poonch, her daughter Rozy Anjum; Mohd Nasseb Khan, son of Najeeb-ullah Khan, resident of Gunthal; Ashiq Hussain, son of Fazal Hussain, resident of Gunthal; Lakshmi, wife of Abdul Aziz, resident of Surankote; Ashiq Husasin, son of Bagh Hussain, resident of Sangata; Johan Begum, wife of Mohd Ramzan, resident of Surankote; Muneera Bi, wife of Sareveer Hussain, Targloon; Qammar Din, son of Lal Din, resident of Sangla; Zaheen Alchta, wife of Mohd Razak, resident of Chandak and Naseem Akhtar, wife of Mohd Zaman, resident of Saini.