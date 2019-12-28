Over 40,000 students, others avail internet facility in Budgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganaie on Friday said that 40,325 students availed the internet facility at internet Kiosks, centres, ERM Section set up for students and others at DC Office.

The DDC said that 65 computers have been put into service along with professional computer operators to facilitate internet services, while two centers are functioning round the clock for the convenience of the students. Besides, a separate internet centre has been established in DC office premises for girl students so that they can avail the facility at ease.

Additional computers have been put into service for filing NEET, National Scholarship applications, admission and other forms, he added.