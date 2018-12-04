Over 4,000 criminal cases pending against present and former MPs, MLAs: SC told

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was Tuesday informed that there were 4,122 criminal cases pending, some for over three decades, against present and former members of Parliament and legislative assemblies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will Tuesday take up the issue relating to the criminal cases against the present and former legislators on a Public Interest Litigation.

The apex court had sought detailed data on the pending criminal cases against the present and former legislators from the state and various high courts so as to enable the setting up of adequate number of special courts for expedited trial in these cases.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter along with advocate Sneha Kalita filed the data received from states and high courts and submitted it to the apex court.

The data compiled stated that in 264 cases, trial has been stayed by high courts. Further, the report said in several cases which have been pending since 1991, charges have not yet been framed.

The court will hear the PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Aswhini Upadhyay seeking a life time ban on politicians convicted in criminal cases besides setting up of special courts to expeditiously try such cases involving elected representatives. (PTI)