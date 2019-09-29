Over 4000 cops deployed for Navratri celebrations in Thane

Thane: Over 3600 police personnel, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 600 home guards have been deployed in Thane city to ensure security and law and order during Navratri festivities that began on Sunday, commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said.

Four additional commissioners of police, five deputy commissioners, 12 assistant commissioners, 97 inspectors and 267 sub-inspectors are leading the security apparatus, he added.

The number of places where Navratri is celebrated publicly, popularly called garba-dandiya mandals, have increased in the city over the years, therefore requiring additional deployment of security personnel, he informed. (PTI)