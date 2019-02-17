Over 40 countries condemn Pulwama terror attack

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

New Delhi: Over 40 countries and at least three multi-nation organisations condemned the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, and expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

The UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the European Union issued statements condemning the terror strike.

Countries such as the US, France, Canada, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Australia were among the countries that expressed solidarity with India.

India’s neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also condemned the terror strike.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.