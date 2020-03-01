Over 2,500 patients treated in Ramban health camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Over 2,500 patients were treated at a health camp conducted by the Army in remote hilly areas of Gool in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

The patients were also distributed free medicines and medical aid that include six wheelchairs, 22 crutches and 20 walking sticks during the day-long camp, the spokesman said.

He said specialist doctors drawn from various hospitals were pooled in to provide much needed specialist medical cover during the camp. The services of specialists like general surgeon, ophthalmologist, ENT, medical specialist and dental specialists were provided along with ECG, mobile X-ray, physiotherapy, mobile lab and auto analyser facilities, the spokesman further said.

He said civil doctors from Gool Hospital also pitched in to provide much needed specialised medical cover to women, children and elderly during the camp.

A large number of patients from remote areas of Gool Block A and B and nearby villages including Parthmula, Gool Jaman, Bhimdassa, Indh, Chachwa, Dalwah A, Dalwah B, Dharam A, Dharam B, Dheeda, Kalimasta, Asthanmarg, Mahakund, Sangaldan, Saripura and Thatharka turned up for the medical checkup and screening, the spokesman said.

He said the local population and district administration were grateful to the Army for their concerted efforts and assistance in providing free medical aid to the needy at their doorstep.