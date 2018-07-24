Over 250 policemen promoted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Swayam Prakash Pani, ordered promotion of over 250 police personnel on Monday, an official said.

“A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) met under the chairmanship of IGP Kashmir Zone Swayam Prakash Pani for promotion of Selection Grade Constables to the rank of Head Constables of the Executive Wing of the J&K Police having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone,” a police spokesman said.

He said 232 Selection Grade Constables have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables.

“In addition, 25 promotion cases in different ranks have also been cleared in the special DPC meeting,” the spokesman said.