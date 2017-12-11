Over 23K bunkers being constructed along IB: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh today said over 23,000 individual and community bunkers would be constructed near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir for protection of people from cross-border firing.

“A total of 19,000 individual bunkers and 4,700 community bunkers will be constructed in Hiranagar near IB to safeguard the lives of border-dwellers and their livestock during cross-border firing (by Pakistan),” Singh said, addressing a function in Kathua district.

He said development projects by the central government were limited not only to urban areas but rural population is also getting its due share. The ‘border area toilets’ project, the work on which was started in collaboration with