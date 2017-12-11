Over 23K bunkers being constructed along IB: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh today said over 23,000 individual and community bunkers would be constructed near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir for protection of people from cross-border firing.
“A total of 19,000 individual bunkers and 4,700 community bunkers will be constructed in Hiranagar near IB to safeguard the lives of border-dwellers and their livestock during cross-border firing (by Pakistan),” Singh said, addressing a function in Kathua district.
He said development projects by the central government were limited not only to urban areas but rural population is also getting its due share. The ‘border area toilets’ project, the work on which was started in collaboration with
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight
Swine flu increases risk of heart attacks, strokes: DAK
I realised I shouldn’t be doing regressive roles: Sonakshi
Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast
Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper