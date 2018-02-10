Over 23,000 PoJK families await compensation package

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Only 8,851 cases approved, Rs 1,500 Cr unspent

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: While the state PDP-BJP government has expeditiously approved compensation cases of those who lost their lives in the unending cycle of violence in the aftermath of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani and granted amnesty to first time stone-pelters but when it comes to verifying the compensation cases of PoJK refugees and others, the coalition’s track record is very poor.

In the past over two years, the government has failed to verify the claims of PoJK families and those from Chamb.

According to official sources, so far only 8851 families out of 36,384 displaced families have been compensated.

A sum of Rs 436.11 crore has been paid to these 8,851 beneficiaries so far.

According to official sources 847 new cases have been received by the J&K Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department while 2,699 cases are still pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs as on January 31, 2018.

Originally, a sum of Rs 2,000 crores was sanctioned by the Union Government for 36,384 PoJK families in November 2015.

As the State government sat over the claims, series of protests were organised to highlight the plight of PoJK refugees. Coming to the rescue of these refugees, the Union government had decided to transfer the sanctioned amount directly into the accounts of beneficiaries. The decision was taken in April 2017 and in the past nine months the State government has again failed to expedite the cases of PoJK refugees.

On Friday, the state BJP Chief and party MLA from Jammu West Assembly constituency, Sat Sharma raised the issue of delay in distribution of funds through Calling Attention Motion in the State Assembly.

In response, the Minister for Revenue and Relief Javaid Mustafa Mir informed the house that the department is processing these cases on top priority and it has also been decided to share the details with the Divisional Commissioner, who has been appointed as Nodal officer for the information of public and beneficiaries.

The minister informed that a sum of Rs 436.11 crore has been paid to 8,851 PoJK refugees.

According to official sources cases of 23,987 PoJK refugees continue to hang in balance for want of completion of application process. The minister also assured the house that the members have raised the issue of adopting flexible approach in verifying their claims. He said that he would look into the cases and if possible evolve a mechanism to expedite verification of cases on the basis of existing documentary evidence available with the PoJK families.