Over 220 youth join Indian Army

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: More than 220 youth from Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday inducted into the Army after completing a year-long rigorous training.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 222 passing out young soldiers from the state,” an army official said.

A glittering passing out parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAKLI Centre which was reviewed by Major General S K Sharma.

“The passing out parade depicts graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier. It was attended by parents and relatives of soldier besides a number of civil and military dignitaries,” the official said.

The dauntless young soldiers of the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the state, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their regimental song Balidanam Veer Lakshnam, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir Valley, he said.

“Their salute to the tricolour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic ardour in all present”, the official said.

Maj. Gen. Sharma congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation.

He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from the state to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

Recruit Sahil Kaith of Jammu district received the Sher- e-Kashmir sword of honour and Triveni Singh medal for being adjudged ‘Overall Best Recruit’.

Recruit Amandeep Sharma of Jammu district bagged the ‘Chewang Rinchen Medal’ for being Best in Firing.