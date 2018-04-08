Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by SL Navy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rameswaram (TN): Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away and nets of around 20 boats snapped by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said today.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into sea in 434 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu islet last night when the Sri Lankan naval personnel reached the spot and snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats before chasing them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, P Sesuraja alleged.

Following which all of them returned to shore without a catch, he said.

On March 3, more than 2,500 fisherfolks from here were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu. (PTI)