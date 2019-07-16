Over 20 murders in Ramnagar in past four years go untraced: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: NPP activists led by Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Monday led a massive protest outside Police Station Ramnagar alleging complete collapse of law and order machinery in Ramnagar Constituency and unabated crime rate with atrocities on SCs and STs having crossed all limits during past 4 years.

The activists hold protest against the failure of Police Department to trace any of the four murders that took place in remote villages of Ramnagar during last one month, with not a single culprit having been apprehended till date. The protestors further held demonstration outside SDM Ramnagar and Tehsildar Ramnagar and sought immediate apprehension of culprits cautioning the authorities of a full scale agitation, in case the murderers were not put behind bars at the earliest.

Harsh Dev Singh, while addressing the gathering, said that more than 20 murders in Ramnagar Constituency during past four years had gone untraced and un-investigated. He alleged a criminal-police-politician nexus in allowing the criminals an open field, which had led to utter deterioration of law and order in the constituency. He said that political shelter given to criminals, vandals and marauders was largely responsible for spiraling crime rate with murders, physical assaults and attacks on poor, deprived and marginalised people having become order of the day. Most distressing aspect was the atrocities committed on scheduled caste people with 90 per cent of the untraced murders being of such under privileged classes, he said.

Handing over a list of untraced murders during past four years, Singh through a memorandum addressed to the Governor, sought a commission of enquiry into all murders and mysterious deaths. Seeking indulgence of Governor, Singh said that the state of affairs was extremely pathetic, with law and order having gone to dogs in Ramnagar. Harsh expressed hope that the Governor would take due cognizance of the matter in the interests of justice and security of people of Ramnagar.