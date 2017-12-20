Over 2 lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017: Alphons

New Delhi: More than two lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017, according to data provided by the tourism ministry in Parliament today.

The figures provided by Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons in the Rajya Sabha assume significance in the backdrop of India’s recent standoff with China over the Dokalam issue.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting India in 2015 was 2,06,322. While the figure rose to 2,51,313 in 2016, it saw a marginal dip in 2017 with 2,25,482 Chinese tourists arriving in the country, the minister said.

From 2015 to 2017, there was a 9.28-per cent increase in the number of Chinese tourists arriving in India, he added.

The Chinese occupied the third position as far as foreign tourist arrivals in India from the neighbouring countries were concerned, Alphons said.

Bangladesh, with over 19 lakh tourists, is on top of the list, followed by Sri Lanka with nearly three lakh tourists, China, Nepal (1,51,352), Pakistan (76,197), Myanmar (48,731) and Bhutan (22,695). (PTI)