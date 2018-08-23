Over 2.83 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Over 2.83 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas till date, with 204 pilgrims visiting on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.

On the 56th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 204 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,83,725 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave. The 60-day annual Yatra commenced from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in Anantnag district of the Valley on June 28. It is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with the festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.