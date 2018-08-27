Over 19,000 houses to be constructed under PMAY in Hry

Chandigarh: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 19,858 affordable houses for the poor in various cities and towns of Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a spokesperson said.
Stating this here today, the Haryana government spokesperson said the approval to this effect was given recently at the 37th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held in New Delhi.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor
Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ postponed by two weeks
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper