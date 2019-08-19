Over 190 primary schools to reopen in Srinagar today: Govt

‘Relaxation in 50 police stations now’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir Government on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will reopen tomorrow in Srinagar, besides restoring full functionality of Government offices across Kashmir Valley.

Addressing an evening presser here, Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said that the process of easing prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

He said that the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations today as against 35 police stations yesterday (Saturday) and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

Hoping to continue the relaxation in coming days, Kansal said that no untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided; adding traffic including public transport plied and shopkeepers opened their businesses.

He said that it was the endeavour of the government to restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible and the BSNL officers and technicians are working continuously to restore working of exchanges across Kashmir Valley.

He added that the government would attempt to restore infrastructural and developmental works as the overall situation further improves.

“The relaxations were announced thereby enabling people and shopkeepers to plan in advance. The relaxation hours were increased keeping in view the response yesterday and the request by traders. This process will continue in the days to come,” he said.

On the issue of the restoration of mobile phone services in the valley, Kansal said easing of restrictions on communication will continue and the endeavour is to restore landline telephone services to the fullest as quickly as possible.