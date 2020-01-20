Over 17 lakh children administered polio vaccine in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the first day of Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, 1707309 children in the age bracket of 0-5 years were administered oral polio vaccine on Sunday throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Kashmir division, 948568 children were vaccinated against the crippling disease which amounted to 89 percent of the total target. Whereas, in Jammu division 758741 children were given polio drops amounting to 83 percent of the total target children. Respective divisional and district administrations have made elaborate arrangements to cover all the children in the age group of 0-5 years.

Health workers and volunteers shall carryout door-to-door visit in their allotted areas to ensure no child is left out of the vaccination programme.