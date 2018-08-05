Over 160 Kanals state land, 2 Kanals JDA land retrieved

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Administration Jammu intensified its anti encroachment drive by removing illegal structures at different places on the National Highway including Narwal Bala, Majeen, Sidhra, Dwara, Sitni and other areas here on Saturday.

Led by Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, the anti-encroachment teams comprised of Additional Deputy Commissioner Arun Manhas,Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rural, Dushyant Sharma ,ACR Nisar Ahmed Shad, , representatives of NHAI, SHO, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildars, conducted a special drive from6:00 am onwards for removal of encroachments in shape of temporary/permanent structures, Ramps, Tin Sheds, Sheds, Signages, Hoardings etc. from Narwal to Sidhra along the National Highway.

A total of three teams have been deployed at different locations including Bhatindi Morh, Sidhra (Bajalta Morh Jammu Byepass) and Nagrota Byepass. During the drive, more than 250 illegal temporary/permanent structures including 27 pacca structures, 150 ramps and 70 boundary walls were removed by the District Administration alongside National Highway from Narwal Bala to Nagrota.

In this drive, the District Administration operated heavy men and machinery including 7 JCBs, 2 dumpers alongwith tractor and 65 labourers.

During its crusade against illegal encroachers of the State land and land grabbers, a total of 10 Kanals of prime state land along the NH at Dwara was also retrieved by the District Administration. Meanwhile, illegal structures constructed over 2 Kanals of prime JDA land including three Pacca shops were demolished at Sitni along NH. After the demolition drive, the Khilafwarzi Wing of JDA was called on the spot and the retrieved land was fenced by the said department.

In another major anti encroachment drive, a team comprised of Tehsildar Jammu North, SDPO Domana and I/C Police post Chinore, headed by SDM North Mohammad Alyas Khan, giving a major setback to the land grabbers who were trying to develop an illegal residential colony, retrieved over 150 kanals of prime state land at village Thathar wherein 24 pacca plinths and 4 illegal structures were demolished.

The DC again warned the illegal encroachers, particularly along the highways, to desist from such type of practices failing which stern action will be initiated in addition to demolition of illegal structures and retrieval of land.