Over 130-year old temples enroute Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine being neglected

Situated at around 20km from National Highway on the Jammu-Katra route, once famous temples of Bamyal area are in a state of neglect. One of these temples dating over 130 years were constructed by a resident of Lahore Shah Sujal Mal who on his way to Vaishno Devi at that time as the story goes. He also constructed a well to provide drinking water facility to the visiting pilgrims, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

Another temple dedicated by a resident of Delhi is situated on the same route approximately at a distance of 45 km from Jammu is also in a state of neglect. Locals allege that due to poor road conditions, no one likes to visit these temples.