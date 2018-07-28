‘Over 10,000 students join ABVP’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Addressing the students in Membership Drive Campaign in Samba Boys Higher Secondary School, Deepak Gupta State Secretary ABVP JK said that students have shown faith in ABVP and have joined ABVP in big numbers which is just a beginning of membership drive. He said that ABVP has started this membership campaign to reach more than 1 lakh students across the State and join them with the ideology of ABVP.

He said that more than 10,000 students have already joined ABVP in the ongoing membership drive campaign in J&K. It is just because ABVP has always stood for students rights and nationalist approach, students have supported ABVP.

ABVP has targeted to reach each campus in J&K by its programme of ‘Reach The Unreached Campus: Selfie With Campus’ and will take it’s ideology to every nook and corner of the State. He said that ABVP will raise demands of low infrastructure prevailing in government schools and lack of subjects and subject teacher in the school before the authority on their behalf and will organise various student leader conference this year, to raise the actual voice of students.