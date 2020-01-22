“Outreach Programme” of BJP to J&K nothing but a hoax: Tarigami

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The statement of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Srinagar other day that his government’s “outreach programme is aimed at resolving all the issues” confronting people in Jammu and Kashmir, is nothing but a hoax.

The move to parachute 36 ministers to Jammu and Kashmir is a propaganda in panic mode as the BJP has failed on every count throughout the country. What is the need for the BJP ministers to visit J&K when the government claims everything is normal? Reality is that they want to sell Kashmir’s “normalcy” and “all is well” story for those in mainland India who are ignorant about Kashmir’s ground realities.